At least 176 detained during mass riots in France — TV

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. At least 176 people have been detained in France during nationwide riots sparked by the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer, the BFM television channel reported on Friday citing a source close to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

According to the report, some of the detainees may be released without any charges.

Earlier, Darmanin wrote on Twitter that more than 100 people had been detained.

"The ministry has given instructions about systematic police interference. More than 100 detentions [have already been made]. I extend my support to our police, gendarmes and firemen for their selfless service," he said.

Following an incident where a 17-year old driving a Mercedes was killed by a policeman, riots broke out in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, which later spread to other municipalities and major cities such as Toulouse and Lyon. On the night of June 28 alone, several dozen police cars were burned, police stations and administrative buildings were set ablaze, and educational institutions were damaged. Several dozen of the 2,000 police and gendarmerie officers involved were injured while trying to suppress the riots.

On Thursday, a "white march" in Nanterre to commemmorate the murdered teenager turned into a riot. Police used tear gas and special forces were deployed to the scene. Eight people were arrested.

In the early hours of Friday, the Interior Ministry deployed over 40,000 police officers across the country to quell the ongoing unrest. In some French cities, streets are being patrolled by special police units, supported by armored vehicles and helicopters.