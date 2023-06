WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. There are no decisions on the transfer of US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missile to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I don't have anything to announce regarding ATACMS and certainly I'm not aware of any imminent decisions as it relates to ATACMS," the Pentagon spokesman said, commenting on a Wall Street Journal article that said the US administration was close to approving the delivery of ATACMS to Kiev.