Belarusian servicemen must prioritize prevention of escalation of tensions — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The priority task of the Belarusian military is to prevent the escalation of the already overheated situation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Your priority task, as well as that of all people in uniform, is to take the necessary measures to prevent the situation from escalating. It is already overheated to the limit. If you drop a match, everything will go up in flames. All your subordinates in the field must be made aware of this," Lukashenko said at the ceremony of awarding epaulettes to top officers.