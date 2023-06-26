Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ not supported by Brazil, developing countries — source

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26. /TASS/. Brazil and other developing countries do not support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula," a source in the Brazilian president’s office told TASS on Monday.

According to the source, foreign policy adviser to the Brazilian president Celso Amorim took part in Saturday’s meeting in Copenhagen where Western representatives tried to talk developing countries into condemning Russia over the situation in Ukraine. "Developing countries, including Brazil, did not support Ukraine’s ‘peace formula,’" the source said. "We also spoke out in favor of involving the Russian side in further talks."

Brasilia argues that Kiev’s proposal is "unproductive" as doesn’t take Moscow’s position into account. It also thinks that it would be prudent for China to join further talks.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said earlier that Russia is a guarantor of lasting peace in the entire world. He came out with an initiative to set up a new international format to facilitate dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. He also offered himself as a go-between in direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

Zelensky formula

Addressing the Group of Twenty summit in November, 2022, Zelensky said that Kiev had a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He stressed that Kiev insisted on international security guarantees and had drafted a relevant document. He also said that Ukraine wanted an international mechanism to be established to get Russia to pay for the losses it has incurred as a result of hostilities.

Kiev continues to insist on its own "peace formula" and rejects other proposals. Thus, commenting on Brazil and the Vatican’s peace initiatives, Zelensky said that his country doesn’t need any mediators.

However, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is nothing but a US-compiled manual on how to ignite a conflict in Europe. Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s statements about a peaceful settlement were out of touch with reality.