Trudeau, Biden discuss situation in Russia

OTTAWA, June 26. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday and they discussed the situation in Russia, the Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden," the statement said. "They discussed the evolving internal security situation in Russia, noting that they are monitoring developments closely and will be maintaining close engagement with allies and partners."

The leaders also reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine.

Trudeau earlier said he had discussed the latest developments in Russia with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.