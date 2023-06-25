Cuban leader Diaz-Canel hopes for Russia’s unity and peace in wake of armed mutiny

HAVANA, June 25. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that the Constitutional order and unity should be preserved in Russia following at attempted armed mutiny instigated by the Wagner private military company (PMC).

"On behalf of the people of Cuba and the country’s government, I voice my support to the President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin as well as to the brotherly people of the Russian Federation as the country faced an attempted overthrow of power in the country," the Cuban leader said on his Tweeter account.

"We are confident that the unity and the Constitutional order would prevail," Miguel Diaz-Canel added.

On the evening of June 23, the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin posted several audio records with his statements, in which he claimed that strikes had allegedly been delivered against his formations and accused the country’s military leadership of that.

In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin’s orders and take measures for his detention.

Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed as untrue the reports that Russian forces had allegedly delivered a strike against "the rear camps of the Wagner private military company."

In his televised address to citizens on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the actions by the Wagner private military company an armed mutiny and betrayal and assured that harsh measures would be taken against the insurgents.