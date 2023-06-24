Erdogan declares Turkey's readiness to assist in resolving the situation in Russia

ANKARA, June 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that Ankara was ready to assist in resolving the situation in Russia peacefully as soon as possible, the Turkish president's office told the media.

"President Erdogan stressed the importance of acting in accordance with common sense. During the talks, it was stressed that no one should take advantage of the events in Russia. In this context, President Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to make its own contribution to settling the situation in a peaceful and calm manner as soon as possible," the presidential office noted.

The Kremlin said earlier that Erdogan had expressed support for the Russian leadership amid its actions to suppress the military rebellion.

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of the PMC Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false. The FSB’s public relations center called on the personnel of the private military company not to follow Prigozhin’s orders and to take measures to detain him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the nation on Saturday described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason and vowed that measures against the trouble-makers would be tough.