BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union has blacklisted members of Russia’s working group on the special military operation in Ukraine as part of its 11th package of sanctions, the EU Official Journal said on Friday.

Thus, the sanctions cover Andrey Medvedev, Alexander Kolmakov, Alexander Zakharenko, Valery Vostrotin, Oleg Gorshenin, and Vyacheslav Bocharov.