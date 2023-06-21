Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan — ministry

BAKU, June 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Armenia opened heavy fire at positions held by Azerbaijani troops in the region of Nakhichevan on Tuesday afternoon, the defense ministry of Azerbaijan has said.

"At 4:30 p.m. [local time, 2:30 p.m. Moscow time] on June 20, units of the Armenian armed forces used various types of small arms to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army stationed near the city of Heydarabad in the Sadarak District of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s press service said in a statement.

Azerbaijani positions near the city of Shusha also came under attack, the document says.

"In both areas, the Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry added.