Ukrainians sound air raid alarm during Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muratov’s speech in Bonn

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian participants of the annual Global Media Forum in Bonn turned on an air raid alarm sound during the speech of Russian journalist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, Deutsche Welle, which organized the event, reported Tuesday.

At some point during the journalist’s speech "an air raid alarm sound was heard clearly - apparently, recorded on a smartphone," the report reads.

"Later, it became clear from social media that this was an action of GMF participants from Ukraine," DW noted. According to DW, the action "aimed to draw attention to constant Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities." At the same time, "not everyone attending" the event understood what happened.

In response to a TASS request for assessment of the action, Head of the DW Corporate Communications Department Carla Hagemann said that the "GMF is a platform for meeting and exchange of opinions between people with different perspectives, viewpoints and experience."

"Forms of open protest are possible at a democratic forum," she noted. Hagemann stated that DW is happy that Muratov took part in the event and called his speech "very impressive." In her opinion, the reporter’s speech received many praises. The speech was dedicated, in particular, to assessment of the special military operation and the situation with the freedom of press in Russia, Hagemann said.

DW noted that Muratov’s participation in the event was criticized by the Ukrainian side even before the opening of the conference.

"We see that Ukrainians no longer want to talk to Russians - an vice versa," DW CEO Peter Limbourg said in a statement.