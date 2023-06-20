Ukraine peace initiatives indicate defeat of Western warmongers, expert says

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. The peace initiatives on Ukraine put forward by China, Brazil, African nations and Pope Francis indicate the defeat of Western warmongers, Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche told TASS.

According to her, "there is clearly a ferocious faction fight going on behind the scenes between the super hawks <...> and more ‘realistic’ agencies."

Meanwhile, a number of US media outlets "reflect a belated recognition that neither the unprecedented sanctions against Russia nor the military operation in Ukraine led to the desired results." "Despite twelve rounds of sanctions, the Russian economy is doing relatively well, while the West, and Germany in particular, is not, and none of the enormous amounts of weapon deliveries to Ukraine has been a game changer so far," the expert pointed out.

Zepp-LaRouche noted that "the momentum on the side of the BRICS-PLUS and the Global South to build an alternative system is faster than expected by those in the West who want to still maintain a unipolar world, so that the tendency in the US to shift to Asia in order to contain China is growing." "If certain countries would now try to force the issue by sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach crucial military targets deep inside Russia, we could rapidly reach the point of no return," the analyst stressed.

"There are many proposals for a negotiated peace on the table, by China, by President Lula da Silva from Brazil, from Pope Francis, from several African leaders, as well as numerous appeals and open letters from citizens around the world. It is urgent that all of these initiatives join together and make it clear that the overwhelming, absolute majority of the world wants peace, and that the warmongers have lost already," the Schiller Institute founder said.

"It is more urgent than ever to put a new international security architecture on the agenda, which takes care of the security interest of every single country on the planet," she added.

A delegation of seven African nations, which included the presidents of Zambia, the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, as well as the prime minister of Egypt and representatives of the Republic of the Congo and Uganda, visited Kiev on June 16 to hold talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the delegation in St. Petersburg. On behalf of the delegation’s members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a ten-principle plan for a peace process in Ukraine. It was agreed that the mission would continue consultations with Moscow during the Russia-Africa Summit in July.