Ukrainian conflict to be discussed further at Russia-Africa summit - Ramaphosa

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. African countries' peacekeeping mission discussed a variety of problems relating to the Ukrainian conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and agreed to continue the discussion at the Russia-Africa summit, according to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He noted that the meeting of the African delegation with the Russian president made it possible to better understand the situation, adding that the discussion will continue at the Russia-Africa summit in July.

The president also said that during the bilateral meeting with Putin, the issues of the upcoming BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), which will be held in August in Johannesburg, South Africa, will be discussed.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with delegates from seven African countries to discuss the situation in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia is ready to consider any proposals from African states on the Ukrainian settlement. Earlier, the African delegation discussed the initiative with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

During the talks with Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the 10 main points of the peace plan, which include de-escalation of the conflict on both sides, diplomatic negotiations, ensuring the sovereignty of states in accordance with the UN Charter, exchange of prisoners, post-war reconstruction and others. In response, Putin noted that Ukraine had withdrawn from the talks with Russia on its own initiative, despite the fact that a peace agreement had been tentatively signed in Istanbul.