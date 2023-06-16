Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bilgic appointed ambassador to Moscow — TV

ISTANBUL, June 16. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic has been appointed Ambassador to Moscow, the TRT television channel said on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Before being appointed Foreign Ministry Spokesperson in 2021, Bilgic, 52, was Turkey’s Ambassador to Belgrade. He will replace Mehmet Samsar, who has been Turkish Ambassador to Russia since January 2019.

According to the television channel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also appointed new ambassadors to France, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, and a number of other countries, as well as envoys to international orgaizations.