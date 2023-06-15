UK, Denmark, Netherlands, US to ship hundreds of air defense missiles to Kiev — statement

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and the US signed a partnership in order to promptly ship air defense systems to Kiev, says the joint statement, published by the British Defense Ministry Thursday. According to the statement, the shipments have already started and must be finalized in the upcoming weeks.

"The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defence missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months. Delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be complete within several weeks," the document reads.

The statement underscores that Kiev has sharp demand for air defense systems in order to deflect Russian cruise missile and drone strikes. The statement was timed to the meeting of the contact group on shipment of weapons to Ukraine in Brussels.

Earlier during the meeting, it was stated that the EU will open contracts on production of new munitions for Ukraine, while Denmark is ready to start training Ukrainian pilots in operation of F-16 planes.