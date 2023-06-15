Zelensky proposes Switzerland hold Ukraine peace summit

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has proposed that Switzerland hold a summit to settle the Ukrainian conflict while at the same time asking that the country allow Swiss weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

"Right now, I am inviting all of us, gentlemen, all of you, Switzerland, to join the preparations for a global peace summit and show your leadership in the part of the ‘formula’ where you believe your national experience matters the most to the planet and the world," Zelensky said in a speech to the Swiss parliament by video link.

The Ukrainian president was referring to the proposals for resolving the armed conflict in Ukraine, which he put forward in 2022 and called the "peace formula."

"I know that there is a discussion going on about allowing the re-export of weapons for the defense of Ukraine," Zelensky said. "I want every participant in the discussion to remember one fact: We are asking the world for weapons so that our Ukrainian territory can again become a territory of peace."