MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Cuba condemns the Western use of sanctions against Russia and sees that they have failed to achieve their goal of destroying the Russian economy, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said.

"I’d like to reiterate Cuba’s firm position against unilateral Western sanctions against your country. We oppose Western attempts to isolate Russia in international organizations and impose Russophobia on the world," the Cuban politician said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, "The West failed to break Russia with these sanctions. We see calm in the streets, happy people and a functioning economy, and this shows the strength of the country."