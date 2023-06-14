Africa’s initiative on Ukraine includes prisoner swaps, food issues — sources

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The African peace initiative on Ukraine includes food security and prisoner swaps, two African diplomatic sources told TASS on Wednesday.

"The plan focuses on food issues that are crucial to Africa. In addition, our countries can facilitate prisoner swaps," the first source said.

The other source confirmed that the plan addresses "a wide range of food security issues."

"Prisoner exchanges may [also] be a pressing issue for Russia and Ukraine," he added, commenting on the initiative.