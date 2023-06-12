US sees nor evidence of China’s weapons supplies to Russia — Blinken

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The United States doesn’t see any evidence that Beijing is supplying weapons to Moscow but it is concerned over the provision of technologies from Chinese companies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference on Monday.

He said that the US side "shared concerns in the past with counterparts in China" about possible supplies of weapons to Russia to be used in the course of its special military operation in Ukraine. "We've not seen that line crossed," he said. "At the same time, we have concerns about private companies engaged in the provision of technologies including dual use technologies. That's something that's an issue. It's something that we brought up in the past."

He also said that the United States and its allies and partners have been "very focused on trying to disrupt those efforts in the provision" drones from Iran to Russia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that his country was not providing weapons and equipment to Chechen units engaged in the special military operation in Ukraine, neither is it seeking to fan the conflict in Ukraine. On the contrary, China wants to promote peace process to settle the problem, he stressed.