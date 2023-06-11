Vatican’s peace plans includes visit to Moscow, says papal envoy

ROME, June 11. /TASS/. Papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who has recently visited Kiev, said on Sunday that Vatican’s peace plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine also includes a visit to Moscow.

"The second part of the plan will be a trip to Moscow," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying. "There is interest, there is an expectation on the part of the Russian government and we will establish a contact with the Russian Orthodox Church".

"We must believe [in peace]," he went on to say. "It is about peace and justice: there can be no peace without justice. It will not be lasting, it will be dangerous. And justice without peace would be injustice".

According to Zuppi, his mission "has actually become mediation, a peace plan".

Several days ago, Zuppi, who is President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, returned from Kiev, where he spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and representatives of the clergy.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said on Saturday that he did not rule out that the papal envoy could meet with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. However, in his words, this matter is yet to be discussed with Pope Francis to "understand his intentions".

The 86-year-old Pope is currently in a hospital after an abdominal surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to stay at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for several days.