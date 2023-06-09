US’ Blinken to visit China when conditions make it possible — Department of State

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China when the situation makes it possible, Department of State Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel told TASS, commenting on media reports that Blinken will visit China next week.

According to Patel, there are currently no Blinken’s visits to announce. He pointed out that Blinken’s visit to China will be announced when conditions will make it possible, but did not specify what conditions he was talking about.

Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported citing its sources that Blinken plans to visit the Chinese capital next week, with details of the visit currently being in the work. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the Secretary of State plans to visit China shortly, where he will probably meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the Ministry is unable to provide any information about Blinken’s visit to Beijing.