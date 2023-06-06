UNOCHA concerned over consequences of Kakhovka dam incident for Crimea

GENEVA, June 7. /TASS/. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) has expressed its concern about the potential humanitarian consequences that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam may entail for the people of Crimea.

"We are gravely concerned about the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, located on the frontline in the Kherson region, and the severe humanitarian impact on hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the front line," the organization said in a statement. "This includes Crimea, which reportedly receives water from Kakhovka water reservoir through the North Crimea Canal."

"With the damage to the water system and ensuing flooding, thousands have lost their homes overnight, and thousands more have no access to basic services or to food and drinking water," the statement says. "The scope and impact of the destruction of the Dam and the depletion of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which is formed by the Dam, is being assessed, but are projected to have severe and longer-term consequences on the humanitarian situation in the area."

The UN agency warned that "flooding and fast-moving water can move mines and explosive ordnance to new areas which previously had been assessed as safe, thus putting more people in danger."

"Emergency humanitarian response is underway to provide urgent assistance to over 16,000 people, including water supply, cash assistance, legal and psychosocial support," the organization added.

In turn, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday it was delivering clean water to "areas receiving evacuated people."

In its estimates, under the current circumstances "drinking water and food are among the priority needs."

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary. Farmlands along the Dnieper have been washed away. There is a risk of the drying out of the North Crimean Canal, which feeds water to Crimea.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences.