Finland intends to expel nine employees of Russian embassy in Helsinki — statement

STOCKHOLM, June 6. /TASS/. Finland intends to expel from Helsinki nine employees of the Russian embassy, according to a statement posted on the website of the country’s government on Tuesday.

"Finland is expelling nine employees of the Russian embassy," the statement said. According to it, the Finnish side accuses them of intelligence activities. "The Finnish Foreign Ministry will inform the Russian ambassador about this," the statement pointed out.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Antti Helantera about the reduction of mutual consular presence.