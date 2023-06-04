Ukraine protests to Hungary over video with Ukrainian map without Crimea

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Hungary made an official demarche for the publication by the country's government of a video calling for the peaceful settlement of the conflict, which shows a map of Ukraine without the Crimean peninsula, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Hungary made an official demarche to the Hungarian side," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"On May 30, 2023, a video with an incorrect designation of Ukraine on the map was published on the Hungarian government's YouTube channel.

The designation of the Crimean Peninsula as a territory that is not part of Ukraine contradicts the repeatedly declared stance by the official Budapest on the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian side pointed out that "Hungary has to stop the provocations and adhere to the international obligations undertaken within the framework of membership in the UN, the EU and NATO."

Against the backdrop of a coup in Ukraine the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on reunification with Russia on March 16, 2014. Over 80% of those eligible to vote took part in it, 96.7% and 95.6% of the respective residents voted for reunification with Russia. On March 18, 2014, the Russian President signed an agreement on the admission of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, and on March 21, the document was ratified by the Federal Assembly. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.