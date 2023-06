MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. An air-raid alert is sounded at night throughout Ukraine, according to the official citizen alert website.

From 02:35 a.m. Moscow time, the air-raid alert was declared in the regions of Western Ukraine: Volynsk, Zakarpattia, Lvov, Rovnensky and Ternopol.

Prior to this, sirens began to sound in most regions of the country, including Kiev.