Turkey to send special forces battalion to Kosovo under NATO’s request – Defense Ministry

ANKARA, June 3. /TASS/. Turkey will send a special forces battalion to Kosovo on June 4-5 under NATO’s request, the Ministry of National Defense announced Saturday.

"Following the events in Kosovo, under request from NATO Allied Joint Force Command Naples, a commando battalion of the 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade (Kirklareli), previously allocated for NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) was deployed. The deployed force is expected to be transferred to the Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo on June 4-5, 2023," the Ministry said.