US to continue notifying Russia of ballistic missile launches — White House

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The US will continue to give Russia advance notice of ballistic missile launches and major strategic exercises, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States will continue to notify Russia in advance of ballistic missile launches and major strategic exercises," he said at an annual meeting of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

Sullivan also said the US is open to talks with Russia on the return to full compliance with the New START, even as Washington took steps on Thursday to reduce its participation in the treaty.

"Yesterday, we adopted lawful, proportionate and reversible countermeasures in response to Russia's violations of New START, including suspending our day-to-day notifications to Russia (on status and location of nuclear arms - TASS) that are a part of the treaty. These steps will help guarantee that Russia does not receive benefits from a treaty they refuse to abide by. And that the principle of reciprocity, a key tenet of strategic arms control, is upheld. It will also demonstrate to Russia the benefits of returning to full compliance, including once again receiving detailed information regarding our nuclear forces, a conversation we continue to press for directly with Russian officials," he said.