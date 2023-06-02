Proponents of peace clear minority in EU — Hungarian prime minister

BUDAPEST, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary is on the side of peace and, thus, clearly in the minority among European Union member states, but will persist in calling for a ceasefire and the start of talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict at all venues, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Kossuth radio station.

"Within the EU, the overwhelming majority is against us; they are at our throats. It is tough being the sole prime minister who represents the party of peace," Hungary’s head of government said. According to him, in addition to Hungary, only the Vatican and Turkey are actively speaking out against the continuance of hostilities in Ukraine. While there may also be "a couple of exceptions in the European Union," the rest of the EU countries are counting on a military resolution to the conflict. Given this, Hungary has differences of opinion with its EU and NATO allies, "but this is normal," Orban contends.

He remains convinced that there can be no winners in the Ukrainian conflict, but only losers. The Hungarian leader thinks that the opposing sides can achieve much more via talks and that, "they should have strived for peace from the very beginning." "I think that the supporters of peace were right" when they called for continuing negotiations, the Hungarian prime minister said. He gave assurances that Budapest would continue to make use of every available opportunity to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.