BRICS keen to enhance developing countries’ world role — Chinese MFA

CAPETOWN /South Africa/, June 1. /TASS/. The BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) seeks to strengthen the influence of developing countries in the international arena, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said at a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Council in Cape Town on Thursday.

"We are following the trend of [developing] a multipolar world and democratizing international relations, adhering to genuine multilateralism, seeking to strengthen the voice and influence of the developing countries in world affairs, and promoting the reform and building a system of global governance," Ma said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that during the meeting in Cape Town the sides would discuss topical issues on the international agenda and interaction on the leading multilateral platforms and exchange views on the prospects for BRICS strategic partnership, including the institutional development of the association.

"Particular attention will be paid to preparations for the 15th summit of the group, scheduled for August 23-24," she added.

On June 2, the Friends of BRICS conference will be held. In addition to the member countries of the association, 15 states of the Global South will take part in it. Some of them seek accession to the BRICS.