Eritrean president says world order on the cusp of drastic change

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The world order is on the cusp of a drastic change, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki said on Wednesday as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

"I believe that the global world order is on the cusp of radical transformation. And this requires objective assessments and mutual consultations on the issue, which is of paramount importance," Afwerki said. "The general assessments we will arrive at will, in turn, play a key role in formulating partnership programs that we are planning."

According to the Eritrean president, "the forces of domination saw an unprecedented opportunity in the collapse of the USSR, which occurred as a result of its own internal weaknesses and mistakes," and attempted to "control the world by dividing it into spheres of influence." From his perspective, "the mindless ideology and unrestrained efforts to dominate that have been made in the last 30 years to create a unipolar world order have led to numerous crises and enormous destruction," which is "the most serious barrier to the progress of the humankind."

The president of Eritrea is in Russia on an official visit. Earlier, Afwerki laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. He also thanked his Russian counterpart for the invitation to visit Russia.