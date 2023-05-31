Republika Srpska, Russia ‘cement’ ties after two presidents’ meeting — Bosnian Serb leader

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska (an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), has said that his visit to Russia and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin helped to forge a bond between Moscow and Banja-Luka, Dodik wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

"Today I discussed all the political issues that are important to Republika Srpska as well as my recent visit to the Russian Federation with Russia’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabukhov," Dodik wrote. "I told him that the meetings during my visit to Russia were really successful and that during them, Republika Srpska showcased its importance and also cemented its friendly relations with the Russian Federation."

"I emphasized that at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin all meaningful issues were brought up and that the Russian president pledged support for Republika Srpska, and also made it clear that Republika Srpska would not be left alone in the political arena," he wrote.

Earlier, the Bosnian Serb leader underlined that Western countries were intensifying negative activities against his country solely because of its friendship with Russia. He pointed out that Republika Srpska would not impose sanctions on Russia, but would forge ties with Russia, China, and the United States and would pursue its path to the European Union, without joining NATO. The politician’s stand, along with his opposition to Bosnia and Herzegovina joining NATO, creates a lot of ire in the West. Dodik has already been sanctioned by the US and the UK.