IAEA chief’s safety plan for Zaporozhye NPP leaves something to be desired — official

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The plan outlining the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) created by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), includes neither implementation mechanisms nor a clause about punishment for the breach of these principles, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said on Wednesday.

"The plan voiced by Grossi contains things that are hard to argue with. It is a theory and a set of good wishes, but it does not have a single implementation mechanism or suggestion about what responsibility for the breach of these principles looks like," he said.

Karchaa pointed out that Western countries agreed with these points since Grossi had outlined the fundamental principles but his plan had no ideas on their implementation or punishment for non-compliance. However, Karchaa added that the IAEA chief could have mentioned those two points in his report.

"I hail this UN Security Council meeting, this can be kicked off at least that way. Grossi voiced what can and cannot be done for the plant’s security. However, the report has no clauses on how to implement this. In general, the UN should have been concerned about this, but it has long ceased to be a constructive platform," Karchaa added.

Grossi suggested previously that the UN Security Council support five principles ensuring security and safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. They are as follows - there should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant; the ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant; off-site power to the plant should not be put at risk; protection of all structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of the ZNPP should be ensured; and no action should be taken that undermines these principles.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia had already taken measures in accordance with Grossi’s proposals. Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sergey Kislitsa said, in turn, that Kiev advocated for the plant’s demilitarization, but on March 29 Grossi reported that the issue was no longer under consideration.