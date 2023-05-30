Russia, Burundi preparing agreements for Russia-Africa summit — Burundi Foreign Minister

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. Russia and Burundi are preparing agreements for signing at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi Albert Shingiro announced this following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Burundian city of Bujumbura.

"We discussed the whole set of our bilateral relations and talked about the progress we have made, the challenges we face and how we can diversify our relationship. We mentioned, in particular, the agreements that we are preparing to sign at the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July. These will be agreements in various fields, including healthcare, energy and education," Burundi's Foreign Minister said.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in the republic earlier on Tuesday. Burundi became the second country after Kenya in Lavrov's current African tour.