Serbian president calls on Serbs in Kosovo to refrain from clashes with KFOR

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to refrain from fighting with KFOR (a NATO-led international security force in Kosovo) troops.

"I call on Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, I know how they feel and how difficult this is for them, not to come into conflict with NATO. Not because I am afraid or any one of us is afraid. <…> But because this is what [Prime Minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo Albin] Kurti wants most of all," he stressed.

"I also call on them when they protest again, either tomorrow or the day after tomorrow - this is up to them to decide, because I know that they won’t put up with their building, houses and cities being occupied, to do it peacefully, like they did today when they held a sit-in," Vucic said.

The Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported earlier in the day that KFOR officers had attacked Serbs who were protesting in front of the administrative building in the Zvecan municipality in Kosovo and Metohija.

According to the newspaper, the Serbs were holding a peaceful demonstration in front of the administration building, which was seized by the Kosovo police on May 26. After KFOR officers arrived at the site and asked the protesters to back away from the building, Igor Simic, the vice chairman of the Serb List party, asked the protesters to sit down on the ground with their hands up to show that they were unarmed. After that, KFOR troops grabbed Simic and dragged him inside their cordon.

Then, KFOR officers tossed more than 30 flash bang grenades and sprayed tear gas at the protesters, injuring two Serbs. The Kosovo police reportedly used firearms.