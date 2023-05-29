Putin, Erdogan agree to continue developing bilateral cooperation

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his being re-elected to another term of office and discussed bilateral and regional matters with him, the administration of the Turkish leader said on Monday after their telephone talks.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Erdogan over the phone on his re-election as president and expressed the hope that the results of the election would be a boon for the Turkish people. The leaders agreed to continue developing relations between Russia and Turkey and on regional matters," it said.

Erdogan was re-elected Turkish president in the runoff election on May 28.

Putin was among the first to congratulate Erdogan. In his congratulatory telegram, the Russian leader noted that Russia highly values Erdogan’s personal contribution to the development "of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.".