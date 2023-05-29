IAEA chief to voice ‘concrete ideas’ on ZNPP safety to UNSC on May 30 — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, May 29. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will put forward "concrete ideas" at Tuesday's UN Security Council meeting aimed at ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"Tomorrow the IAEA director general, Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, will inform the UN Security Council about the situation at the ZNPP. He is expected to outline concrete ideas for strengthening nuclear safety and security at this nuclear power plant. We appreciate Mr. Grossi's efforts," the envoy blogged on his Telegram channel.

The UN Security Council meeting on the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time). It will be presided over by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The Swiss government reported earlier that Ukrainian representatives would take part.

Earlier, the Washington Post informed that Grossi had prepared a plan including five principles: a ban on stationing heavy military equipment and military at the ZNPP, a ban on firing from and toward the power plant, protection of all security systems, protection of all external power lines and control over compliance with the above-mentioned principles.