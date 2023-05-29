Erdogan vows to lower inflation in country

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Inflation is among main problems of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement after winning the second tour of presidential elections.

"Eliminating problems caused by the rise in prices and inflation is among the most pressing issues in our agenda in the foreseeable future," the Turkish leader said.

"The interest rate has been reduced recently to 8.5% and inflation will go down," the President noted. Turkish authorities set a goal of creating a financial system that will enjoy global reputation and the economy based on investments and employment, Erdogan added.