Turkey begins voting in presidential runoff

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Voting in a presidential runoff election began in Turkey on Sunday. Polling stations opened in 81 provinces at 08:00 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time), they will close at 05:00 p.m.

A total of 191,884 ballot boxes have been installed in the country and abroad, with 64 million Turkish citizens having the right to vote.

According to TASS reporters in Ankara and Istanbul, security has been significantly enhanced in Turkey’s largest cities, so that voters can safely exercise their right to vote.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to cast his vote in Istanbul, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu will do so in Ankara.

On May 19, Turkey's Supreme Election Council announced the results of the first round of presidential elections in the country. Incumbent leader Erdogan garnered 49.52% of votes, and opposition leader Kilicdaroglu took 44.88%. In the second round, the candidate with the most votes will win.

The latest public opinion polls showed that Erdogan is more likely to win. The opposition claims that Kilicdaroglu will spin a victory.