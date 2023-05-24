Kiev received enough weapons to ‘retake territory’, says NATO chief

BRUSSELS, May 24. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is sure that Ukraine has already received enough weapons to ‘retake territory’, and he welcomes any additional supplies.

"I am confident that they (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) have the capabilities they need to retake more land," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

He also reiterated that he welcomed decisions by NATO member states to provide Ukraine with cruise missiles and to begin training pilots to fly Western fighter jets.