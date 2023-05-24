Russia, China to forge ahead with relations based on mutual interests — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. The Chinese government is ready to develop relations with Russia on the basis of mutual support and taking into account the key interests of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China is ready to continue interacting with Russia based on firm mutual support and taking into account each other's key interests," the CCTV channel quoted Xi Jinping as saying at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing intends to strengthen coordination with Moscow by interacting on such important international platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (the SCO), BRICS and the G20.

"The strengthening and development of China-Russia cooperation corresponds to the aspirations of the peoples of our countries; this is the prevailing trend," Xi Jinping pointed out. He also expressed hope that China and Russia will continue to provide "great space and broad prospects" for promoting dynamic bilateral cooperation.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting the People’s Republic of China on May 23-24. He initially arrived in Shanghai, where he took part in the Russia-China business forum. Then, he flew to Beijing where he met with premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang. The sides signed a number of bilateral agreements, including a memorandum on expanding trade cooperation.