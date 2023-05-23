UN calls for refraining from escalation following developments in Belgorod Region

UNITED NATIONS, May 23. /TASS/. The United Nations calls on all parties to refrain from steps leading to an escalation of a spread of the fighting, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on the developments in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine.

"We're obviously following with concern the reports of incident in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation. We've seen the statements and are aware of statements made by officials, both in Ukraine and the Russian Federation. As far as the UN is concerned, we're not in a position to confirm the reports or any information concerning the groups allegedly involved in what we are seeing in the media," he said.

"We do, however, call on all parties to ensure that the fighting does not escalate or spread, and to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could further raise tensions," the spokesman added.

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Belgorod Region’s Grayvoronsky District on May 22. According to the latest data, thirteen civilians were wounded. An elderly woman died during the evacuation. Later, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the death of a civilian in the village of Kozinka. The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Tuesday that in the course of the anti-terrorist operation Russian forces blocked and eliminated Ukrainian nationalist units who infiltrated the region. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian side lost 70 saboteurs, four armored vehicles and five pickup trucks.