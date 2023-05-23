EU states shipped 220,000 artillery shells, 1,300 missiles to Ukraine this year — Borrell

BRUSSELS, May 23. /TASS/. EU member states shipped 220,000 artillery shells and 1,300 missiles worth 800 million euro, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said during a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs (Defense) Council meeting Tuesday.

"The member states have provided 220,000 artillery munitions of different calibers and 1,300 missiles," he said.

According to Borrell, the EU seeks to ship another 1 million rounds to Ukraine in the upcoming 12 months.

"We hope that we will achieve our objective of 1 million projectiles for Ukraine over the next 12 months," he noted, adding that Brussels will ask member states to ship ammunition from their stockpiles instead of waiting for their production.

Borrell also said that 24 EU member states joined the EU initiative on expansion of production of 155-mm artillery shells, adding that 1 billion euro has been allocated for this initiative. The European Defense Agency has taken the lead on this issue, he said.