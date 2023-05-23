France ready to negotiate long-term security guarantees with Ukraine — Foreign Minister

PARIS, May 23. /TASS/. France is ready to discuss future long-term guarantees of security for Kiev with Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday.

"France, together with its partners, continues to consider how best to support Ukraine in the long-term perspective and in all areas. France is ready to negotiate agreements with Ukraine on providing security guarantees, which will help it to defend itself in the long-term and prevent a possible aggression in the future, as our leaders reaffirmed in the joint declaration of the 36th Franco-British Summit," she said, according to the Foreign Ministry press office.

Following the meeting in Paris in March, the leaders of France and the UK discussed bilateral cooperation, energy security and combating illegal immigration, as well supporting Kiev in the ongoing conflict. During the joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the "establishment of a lasting peace" is the main goal in the Ukrainian conflict.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US is ready to act as the main guarantor of security for Kiev, with help from European partners. The security model that is expected to be proposed will be similar to the one currently being implemented in Israel. Polish President Andrzej Duda told the newspaper that the agreement, which is currently being discussed as a part of the agenda of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, will focus on shipments of weapons and advanced technologies. It is expected that the UK, Germany and France will also act as guarantors.

A new body - the NATO-Ukraine Council is expected to be established during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, which will take place on July 11-12. It is expected that this body will become Ukraine’s ticket for future membership in the alliance. Ukraine will be given the right to convene the council and ask for aid, which will be provided by individual member states.