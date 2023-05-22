UN knows nothing about incident in Russia’s Belgorod Region — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, May 22. /TASS/. The United Nations is unaware about the incident in Russia’s southern Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"It's the first I've heard it," he said when asked to comment on the incident. "I've not heard anything about this incident."

"Len me look into it and I'll react accordingly if needed," he added.

Belgorod Region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on Monday that a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group had penetrated the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod Region. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that measures were being taken to drive the Ukrainian saboteurs out of Russian territory and destroy them and that Russia had sufficient forces and capabilities in that area. According to Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Guard Service briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian saboteurs’ infiltration into the Belgorod Region.