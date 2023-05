MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Explosions were heard early on Saturday in the Solomensky district of Ukraine’s capital Kiev, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

Earlier, the Strana news portal said that blasts were also heard in the regions of Zhitomir and Chernigov.

Civil defense sirens wailed early on Saturday in Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region, in the Chernigov Region and in Ukraine-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region.