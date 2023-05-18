Pretoria heartened by Moscow, Kiev agreeing to receive African peace mission — statement

PRETORIA, May 18. /TASS/. The South African government welcomes the decision of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to host a group of African countries seeking a peaceful settlement to the Ukrainian conflict, according to the press statement.

"The South African government is encouraged by the manner in which the two leaders from Russia and the Ukraine have welcomed the initiative and their immediate consent to receiving the African Heads of State, in both Moscow and Kiev," the statement said, "[The] Government further acknowledges the support given by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, to the initiative. [The] Government affirms South Africa’s commitment to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means. South Africa supports the principle that members should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of other states."

The government called on the international community to make an urgent effort to bring about a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and prevent further casualties.

On May 16, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Russian and Ukrainian governments had agreed to host an African delegation to seek a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Ramaphosa was speaking on behalf of a group of six African countries: Egypt, Republic of Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia. Consultations on the schedule for the trip are now underway. Director General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor said the day before that a delegation consisting of the presidents of the six African states in question was ready to begin its mission in early June. According to Radio France International, the mission will first visit Kiev, where it will spend two days, and then Moscow.