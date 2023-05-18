US turns blind eye to Kiev’s blatant terrorist activities — Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON, May 18. /TASS/. The US prefers "not to notice" that the Kiev regime, while receiving Washington’s comprehensive support, is not hiding its terrorist actions, according to a statement by the Russian Embassy in the US published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The recent reaction by the US State Department’s representatives regarding their alleged ignorance about the statements of the leadership of the Ukrainian military intelligence about the involvement of the Kiev regime in the murders and attempts on Russian journalists is outrageous," the Russian diplomatic mission emphasized. "Washington prefers to turn a blind eye to the fact that Kiev, having secured all-round American support, no longer hides its terrorist actions. Pumping weapons, intelligence, money into Ukraine, as we can see, does not stop," it added.

"At the same time, the US allows itself to talk about whether or not to designate Russia, which is fighting Nazism in its most extreme manifestations, as a ‘country, sponsoring terrorism.’ What an exceptional hypocrisy! It is quite obvious that it is the Zelensky regime that is a terrorist entity. It has little to no regard for a human life. Moreover, such a policy has become fundamental both for Ukrainians and citizens of other states," the embassy stressed.

At a briefing on Tuesday, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said that the US Department of State was not aware of remarks by Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) under the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, that his structure was behind terror attacks against a number of public figures in Russia, and was not contemplating declaring Ukraine as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not concur with remarks by Senator Lindsay Graham (Republican from South Carolina) that the top US diplomat would never declare Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism." According to US legislation, the Department of State has the right both to include countries in the list of state sponsors of terrorism and exclude them from that list.