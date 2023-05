MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. At least five strong explosions ripped through the city of Odessa on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian news website Strana said.

The online newspaper posted five reports of explosions on its Telegram channel within 20 minutes.

No details were given. Local authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

At 9:41 p.m. Moscow time, an air alert warning was issued in the Odessa region.