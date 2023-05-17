China backs African peace mission on Ukraine, says organizer

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. Beijing has come out in support of African nations’ efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, Jean-Yves Ollivier, Founding Chairman of the Brazzaville Foundation, an international NGO that is organizing African leaders’ visit to Russia and Ukraine in upcoming weeks, said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"The Chinese sent a delegation to us, they said they supported our initiative. They see our initiative as a parallel one to theirs," he said.

Ollivier pointed out that the delegation consisting of representatives from six African countries, namely Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Uganda, South Africa and Zambia, could be expanded.

"Our plan as Brazzaville Foundation is to visit Russia again in the next few days. If one side believes that we should add another states, then we will discuss this," said the founding chairman of the non-profit organization based in London.