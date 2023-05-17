Russia, Belarus reaffirm commitment to NPT, resist attempts to politicize it — statement

BUDAPEST, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus reaffirm the commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and resist the attempts to politicize it, Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers said in a joint statement released on Wednesday.

"We reaffirm the commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, contribute to its strengthening and resist the attempts to politicize it," said the statement on shared foreign policy priorities of the two countries that was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The ministers also said Moscow and Minsk "are working to prevent an arms race in space, seeking the start of negotiations to develop an appropriate international instrument for this, and supporting the globalization of the initiative on not being the first to use weapons in space."

"Russia and Belarus cooperate in the field of biological safety, counteract military-biological activities of third countries near their borders. We coordinate actions on chemical disarmament and non-proliferation, and advocate for the depoliticization and restoration of the authority of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.".