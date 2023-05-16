US State Department silent about Ukrainian attacks on Russian journalists

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. The US Department of State has not been informed about recent remarks by Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, who admitted that his organization was behind terror attacks on a number of journalists and public persons in Russia, the department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has told reporters.

When asked to comment on remarks by the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence Kirill Budanov and the possibility of designating Ukraine as the state sponsor of terrorism in that regard, Patel replied: "I’ve not seen those comments."

"I will note that it is in fact the Russian Federation that has a track record of suppressing journalists suppressing media freedom, arresting journalists," he added.

During a media briefing, Patel was also reminded that the United States has not provided any statement or condemnation of the arrest of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine in April. The arrest was carried out by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

"I’m not aware of that case, but I’ll be happy to check on that," he said, when asked whether this incident may also serve as a basis for recognizing Ukraine as a state sponsor of terrorism, along with Budanov’s statements.